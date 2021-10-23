Four nomadic families stuck in snowstorm rescued in Budgam

Srinagar Oct 23: Police on Saturday rescued four families comprising 16 members of nomadic community along with their herd of sheep stuck in heavy winds and snowfall at Nagbal Yousmarg in the higher reaches of central Kashmir's Budgam.
A spokesman of Budgam police said that following a distress call, a team of police from Police Post Pakherpora launched an operation to evacuate the families stuck in their makeshift tents at Salamnak Nagbal top of Yousmarg.
The police team led by Chowk officer Pakharpora, Irshad Ahmad later rescued nomads who were shifted temporarily to Government High School Nagbal, the spokesman said.