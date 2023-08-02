Four notorious drug smugglers booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla: police

Srinagar, Aug 02: As part of its efforts to curb drug menace, police in north Kashmir's Baramulla district have booked four notorious drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, officials said today.
The four accused drug smugglers identified as Jaleel Ahmad Shah son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Tawheed Colony Kanispora Baramulla, Abdul Majeed Sofi son of Abdul Ahad resident of Fatehgarh Sheeri, Mohammad Amin Banday son of Inayat-ullah resident of Lari Boniyar & Mansoor Ahmad Wani @Soriya son of Gh Mohammad Wani resident of Kharpora Kunzar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.
The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu, said an official.
He said many cases are registered against the accused and that they were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Kanispora, Fatehgarh, Lari Boniyar, Kharpora Kunzer & other areas of District Baramulla.
"Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth," added the official.
"Consistent actions of Police against the criminals should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to eradicate social evils and making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse," he said.