Four notorious drug smugglers booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla: police

He said many cases are registered against the accused and that they were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Kanispora, Fatehgarh, Lari Boniyar, Kharpora Kunzer & other areas of District Baramulla.

"Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth," added the official.

"Consistent actions of Police against the criminals should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to eradicate social evils and making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse," he said.