Four rounds of consultations were held with Azad: Congress sources

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday quit as the J&K campaign committee head after being named by the party. He has conveyed his decision to the party leadership, sources close to him said. However, there was no official word from either side.



Azad's resignation has come as a surprise to many in the party as it was considered that he was consulted in the key appointments and was active in party forums. He even took part in Congress 'Gaurav Yatra' on Monday and addressed a press conference when Sonia Gandhi was called to the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald newspaper case.