Four soldiers injured in road accident in J&K’s Sopore

Baramulla, Feb 22: At least four army men were injured after their vehicle met with an accident in Sangrama area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that an army vehicle met with an accident in Choora area of Sangrama, resulting in injuries to four army men.
They were immediately rushed to nearby MI hospital for treatment. He said the traffic movement was affected on the highway due to the mishap.
"After the accident, the traffic movement on the road was restored," he said.