Four ‘stolen’ rice cookers create bomb scare on Srinagar-Gulmarg Highway

Srinagar Aug 2: Four rice cookers were found in suspect circumstances at Agrikalan Magam on Srinagar-Gulmarg road Monday morning prompting the police's Bomb Disposal Squad to rush to the spot.

Police said the containers were found empty and apparently seem to be stolen property abandoned by thieves.

In a statement by district police Budgam, the four rice cookers were found this morning in the area in suspect circumstances.