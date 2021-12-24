Four tourists from Kolkata injured as cab overturns at Gulmarg

Srinagar Dec 24: Four tourists were injured when a cab they travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge at tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.
A police official said the cab met with the accident near a hotel, resulting into injuries to the tourists identified as Sania Hyder, Syed Mohd Kumail, Syed Wasi Hyder and Midhat Fatima-all from Kolkata in West Bengal.
Sania, who suffered head injuries in the accident, has been referred to a Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment, as per the official.