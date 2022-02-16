Four TRF OGWs arrested in Srinagar: Police

As per a police spokesman, the accused Basharat Ahmed Pampori son of Basir Ahmed Pampori of Maidanpora Srinagar, Adil Shafi Bhat son of Mohammad Shafi Bhat of Daresh Kadal, Srinagar, Muzamil Fayaz Sofi son of Fayaz Ahmed Sofi of Bagh-e- Sundar Payeen Kaksarai, Karan Nagar, Srinagar and Adil Mushtaq Mir son of Mushtaq Ahmed Mir of Bagh-e-Sundar Payeen Maidanpora were arrested following specific inputs about "subversive activities" by them.

The accused, police said, were aiding TRF militants Basit Ahmed Dar of Redwani Kulgam and Momin Gulzar of Eidgah Srinagar.