Four TRF OGWs involved in Bandipora man's killing arrested: IGP Kashmir

The deceased Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of the local cab drivers' association was shot at in Naidkhai area of Shahgund on Tuesday.

Shafi was removed to a hospital but succumbed to the wounds before being admitted. The driver's was the third killing that evening after Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo and a non-local vendor were shot dead in Srinagar.

In a statement issued the evening, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of TRF handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan by the "terrorist associates...identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Ah Dar alias Sahb Khoucha".

"However, one of the terrorist associate involved in the killing, identified as Imtiyaz Ah Dar alias Kotru is absconding and has reportedly joined the terrorist ranks, " the IGP said.

"To carry out the nefarious design, a conspiracy was hatched by the LeT(TRF) module of Shahgund, Hajin area. The module carried out a thorough reccee of the target and all his movements were closely watched," he said.

"On the fateful evening, one of the terrorist associates called the victim for a meeting at Gundboon and after reaching the said place, a detailed ambush/trap had already been laid by the other members of the module, the victim was swiftly assassinated," added the IGP.



As per the IGP Kashmir, the module was busted by a special team of Bandipora Police after thorough human and technical corroboration.

In this regard, a case FIR No 76/2021 of PS Hajin u/s 304, 34, 124-B of IPC and 7/27 of IAA has been lodged in PS Hajin and investigation is underway. Further arrests are expected, IGP added.