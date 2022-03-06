Four youth on way to exam centre for JKSSB test injured in Kupwara car accident

Srinagar, Mar 6: Four youth who were to appear in today's Accounts Assistant (finance) examination being conducted by JKSSB were injured after the car they were travelling in to reach the examination centre met with an accident in Wadpora Kupwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the car bearing registration number JK01AK-8893 hit an electric pole near Wadpora this morning, leaving the four aspirants injured.
They have been identified as as Khalid Rafiq Owhaan, Jafar Owhaan, Fasil Ahmad Mugal and Tariq Ahmad Owhaan-all hailing from Teetwal Kupwara as per an official.
As soon as the accident happened, the locals rushed to the spot and evacuated the injured aspirants to District Hospital Handwara where they are being treated. The Condition of two of them is stated to be critical.