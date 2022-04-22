Fourth militant killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo, one of the longest-surviving militants in the Valley, was gunned down in the operation on Thursday.

"A militant was killed on Friday morning after the exchange of firing resumed," a police official said.

The total number of militants killed so far in the operation, which began in the early hours of Thursday, has risen to four, he said.

Three militants were killed in the operation in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir on Thursday, he added.