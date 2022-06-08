Frantic, forced efforts of establishing negative peace have failed : Farooq Abdullah

In his address Dr Farooq said that the consequences of August 5 can only be judged by looking at the depths of torments faced by the people of J&K on every front.

Appreciating the workers for rallying round the party during the most trying times, Dr Farooq asked them to prepare for future challenges. “We are facing an alarming situation that has arisen out of the August, 5 2019 undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions.

The government’s efforts to force peace in Jammu and Kashmir have miserably failed. Even at the hour of pervasive fear in a sensitive region like that of ours, people who run the show from New Delhi have failed to see the wisdom of local democratic forces, the real stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.

It has failed to make earnest efforts to establish a set up here that rests on the active will of the people of our people in Kashmir, Jammu, Chenab, and Pir Panjal,” he added.