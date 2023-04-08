Fraudster arrested in Baramulla for selling fake Gondola tickets: Police

Baramulla, Apr 8: Police in Baramulla arrested a fraudster involved in selling fake Gondola tickets in Gulmarg Baramulla.
Police Station Gulmarg received a written complaint from Manager Gulmarg Gondola Project wherein he stated that a ticket checker caught 2 tourists with a fake gondola ticket. On inquiry, the tourists stated that the tourist guide has sold them these tickets at a cost of Rs. 2500/- per ticket.
Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections of law in Police Station Gulmarg and an investigation was initiated.
During the course of the investigation and after strenuous efforts, a tourist guide namely Aashiq Hussain Magray resident of Shrai Tangmarg involved in the commission of the crime was arrested. During the investigation, it was revealed by the fraudster that their modus operandi is to pre-book gondola tickets and then sell them to gullible tourists at exorbitant rates.