Fraudster arrested in Baramulla for taking money for civilian’s release from police custody

Baramulla, Apr 26: The Baramulla police have arrested a person on charges of duping a woman of Rs 50,000, by promising her of releasing her son from police custody.
The arrested person has been identified as Muhammad Shafi Bhat, resident of Iqbal colony old town Baramulla, owner of Pakeeza textiles Baramulla.
A police spokesperson said that a complaint was filed by a woman from old town Baramulla that her son Shabir Ahmad Teli, resident of Bangla Bagh Baramulla was arrested by police on 7 Jan 2021, in a case vide FIR NO 218 of 2020 under section 7,25 arms act, 18/ 19/ 20/ 39 U A (P) Act and is lodged in district Jail Rajouri.
She complained that Muhammad Shafi Bhat, a so called social activist, assured her son’s release if she pays Rs 50,000. The complainant claimed that following his assurance of early release of her son, she paid Rs 50,000.
However as months passed by, her son was not released. On demanding her money back, the accused issued fake cheques. The complainant later approached the Baramulla police who swiftly acted and arrested the fraudster.
Police also recovered Rs 50,000 from the arrested fraudster and handed over money back to the complainant.
A spokesperson of Baramulla police said that the arrested person was posing as a social activist and remains active on social media, giving the impression of a responsible citizen. However, the intent of social activist was to target gullible masses. The accused has been remanded to police custody till May 5.