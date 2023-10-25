FRCC asks private schools with pending cases to resolve fee disputes by November 10

In the wake of this, the FFRC has escalated its stance by demanding that the concerned schools should seek immediate clarification from the High Court on the matter.

“The schools should get the clearance from the High Court by November 10, 2023. This represents a final opportunity for the schools to resolve their fee-related disputes with the court," the notice reads.

If these schools fail to meet the November 10 deadline, the FFRC has declared its intent to take matters into its own hands.

“The committee will determine fee structures for an interim period and no further notices will be issued to the schools,” the notice reads.