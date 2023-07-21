Free eye checkup camp held at JK Police Public School

The camp was held under the leadership of Snigdha Singh (Principal, JKPPS), Rizwan Showkat (Project Manager, GTP) and Suhaib Bhat (Product Manager, GTP). “Tthe initiative aimed to provide accessible eye care services to the students and teaching staff of JK Police Public School . The collaboration with JK Police Public School and ASG Eye Hospital further strengthened the reach and impact of the camp, reaching its non-teaching staff as well.The event witnessed a dedicated team from ASG Eye Hospital, who worked tirelessly throughout the day to conduct comprehensive eye examinations for all attendees.We are delighted to have successfully organized this free eye checkup camp in collaboration with JK Police Public School and ASG Eye Hospital," said Mr. Rizwan Showkat."We believe in giving back to the community and promoting the importance of healthcare. Our mission is to empower individuals with the gift of clear vision and a healthier tomorrow,” the organizer said in a statement.