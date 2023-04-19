Free medical camp held at Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters

Srinagar, Apr 19 : In connection with observance of Fire Service Week commencing from April 14 to April 20 a free medical camp was today organised at Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters Batamaloo Srinagar.
Employees of Fire & Emergency Services and a good number of civilians participated in the event.
During the Camp, a general checkup was conducted by a team of Doctors in which a number of free tests such as HBA1C, BSR, BSF, TSH, CBC, Micral, VPT, ECT and Ophthalmological checkup were done and free medicines were distributed.
The entire exercise was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Ibrar Bashir Sherazi, Medical Officer, Fire & Emergency Services, Srinagar on the directions of Alok Kumar, ADGP, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K.