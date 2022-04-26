Free medicine distributed to hundreds of patients in Budgam health Melas

Budgam, Apr 25: The Health Department Budgam today conducted mega health melas in Soibugh, Magam and Khansahab medical blocks, where hundreds of patients were screened and provided free medicine.
In Soibugh Block, the Health Mela was held at NTPHC Wahabpora and was inaugurated by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak.
The mela was held in collaboration with 2RR Daharmunah Camp. On the occasion, ADDC inspected the medical stalls and enquired about the health care facilities from the general public.
Addressing a gathering, the ADDC said that the aim of these Health Melas is to aware people about all government health related schemes and ensure benefits of these schemes reach the maximum number of people in the district.