Freezing night temperatures continue in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 1: There was no let up in cold conditions in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh as temperatures continued to remain below zero during the night on Thursday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded minus 2.1°C, the second coldest night recorded in the city so far this season.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that amidst mist this morning, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night.