Freezing night temperatures persist in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 23: Severe cold conditions continued in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh union territory as Srinagar recorded minus 4.8°C and Leh minus 13.8°C on Friday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that the temperature in Srinagar was 0.7°C less than previous night’s minus 5.5°C which was coldest of the season so far. Overall the mercury was 2.8°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 6.4°C against minus 6.8°C on the previous night. Apart from being below normal by 1.4°C, it was also the 2nd coldest night this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.