Frequent power cuts trigger protest in Sopore

Sopore, Mar 29: The residents of Sangrama area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday staged a protest against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide adequate electricity to them over the last few months.
Scores of protesters blocked Baramulla-Srinagar highway, thereby halting traffic movement for several hours. Residents blamed authorities for their sufferings, saying that they are facing immense hardships due to the unscheduled power cuts in their area, particularly during this holy month of Ramadhan.
The protesting residents alleged that the PDD department has failed to provide them adequate power supply.
“In the absence of electricity, the students in the locality are suffering the most as they couldn’t prepare themselves for their examinations as the frequent power cuts have become a daily affair," they said.
Muzaffar Ahmad, a local resident said that they have brought the issue to the notice of the concerned department several times, but to no avail that forced them to hit the roads. Residents urged the PDD officials to take necessary steps and redress their grievances at the earliest.
The protesting residents further threatened to launch huge protests in case their grievance is not redressed soon.
Meanwhile, a team of police officials reached the spot and assured protestors that the matter would be taken up with the higher authorities of PDD.