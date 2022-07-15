Frequent traffic jams on Srinagar-Baramulla highway irk commuters

He said after the intervention of cops and some locals he was able to reach the hospital. However, despite being five minutes away from the hospital, he lost twenty minutes in the traffic jam. “The hospital is located close to a school and an army ground. With the result during peak hours, the passenger vehicles, army convoys and school buses add to traffic jam. The GMC authorities must find alternate approach road to the hospital so that inconvenience is avoided,” said Mushtaq Ahmad.

The traffic mess is witnessed even as authorities have constructed two passenger sheds on the highway, close to the GMC Baramulla approach road, to facilitate passengers to board vehicle at the designated stop. However, both the passengers sheds are deserted and passengers don’t use it as a bus stop.