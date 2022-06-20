Fresh 19 COVID cases in J&K

Srinagar, June 20 : Fresh 19 COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
According to a media bulletin, seven were reported from Jammu division and 12 from Kashmir division. Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said Srinagar and Jammu districts five cases each, Kupwara seven, Udhampur and Samba reported one case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
Moreover, 12 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 08 from Jammu division and four from Kashmir division.