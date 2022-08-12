Fresh 586 COVID cases in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 12: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 586 fresh COVID cases out of which 92 percent cases were reported from Kashmir alone.
As per the official figures, out of all cases 539 cases were reported from Kashmir and 47 cases were reported from Jammu division, taking the tally to 472597.
Notably, the daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike for the past few weeks which has raised concern over poor implementation of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 4734-- 847 in Jammu and 3887 in Kashmir division. The death toll has remained static at 4777-2346 in Jammu division and 2431 in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, 745 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. They included 122 from Jammu division and 623 from Kashmir division, thereby taking the total recoveries to 463086.
Over the past few weeks there was no let up in the surge in the COVID-19 cases in Kashmir which made the situation worrisome. The Kashmir region is showing a spike in daily count of cases despite the government directives in place to combat the spread of the infection.
In wake of the continuous spike in daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration. However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) which has contributed to the spread of the virus. As per the district wise breakup, Srinagar district has recorded 185 cases, highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases has risen to 1310 in the district.
Baramulla district has reported 133 cases.