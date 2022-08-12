Fresh 586 COVID cases in J&K

Notably, the daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike for the past few weeks which has raised concern over poor implementation of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 4734-- 847 in Jammu and 3887 in Kashmir division. The death toll has remained static at 4777-2346 in Jammu division and 2431 in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 745 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. They included 122 from Jammu division and 623 from Kashmir division, thereby taking the total recoveries to 463086.