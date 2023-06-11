Mughal Road reopens for traffic (File pic)
Mughal Road reopens for traffic (File pic) GNS
Kashmir

Mughal road reopens after clearance of landslide in Poonch

The vehicular traffic was restored
GK Web Desk

Poonch, June 11: The Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian district with the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, reopened for vehicular traffic after remaining blocked for little over an hour due to landslide, officials said.

GNS reported that the debris from the landslide was cleared and vehicular traffic restored at the affected place, DTI Mughal Road, Shoket Amin Khan said.

The thoroughfare was blocked near Ratta Chamb in the mountainous Poonch district due to landslide, the officials said. Immediately, they said, men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the road.

Mughal road

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com