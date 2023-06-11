Kashmir
Mughal road reopens after clearance of landslide in Poonch
The vehicular traffic was restored
Poonch, June 11: The Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian district with the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, reopened for vehicular traffic after remaining blocked for little over an hour due to landslide, officials said.
GNS reported that the debris from the landslide was cleared and vehicular traffic restored at the affected place, DTI Mughal Road, Shoket Amin Khan said.
The thoroughfare was blocked near Ratta Chamb in the mountainous Poonch district due to landslide, the officials said. Immediately, they said, men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the road.