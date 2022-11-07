Fresh rain, snowfall in J&K; MeT says wet weather to continue till Friday

On Tuesday (November 8), he said, weather would generally be cloudy. “Light snow may occur over higher reaches, although chances are less," he said.

“From November 9-11, widespread rain and snowfall over higher reaches is expected (forecast confidence more than 75%),” he said and further added that the improvement in the weather was expected from November 11 onwards.

The MeT stated that snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar highway, Leh-Manali road etc today and between November 9-11.