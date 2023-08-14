Fresh rains give respite from scorching heat

The officials said that there was no major rain in the Jammu division. They said that the Jammu division is likely to receive isolated showers on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“This will likely be a brief spell, mostly over Kashmir, and the coming days will be dry as there is no major prediction till the 22nd of this month. In the Jammu division, there might be isolated showers during late Monday night or on the morning of Tuesday. In the next 24 hours, there is no major prediction also,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director MeT.

He said that the weather will be dry till the 22nd of this month as there are no major weather activities predicted.