Fresh rains give respite from scorching heat

Srinagar, Aug 14: The fresh spell of rain has given some respite from the scorching heat.
Officials from the MeT department said that the majority of districts received showers on Monday bringing down the mercury.
The officials said that there was no major rain in the Jammu division. They said that the Jammu division is likely to receive isolated showers on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
“This will likely be a brief spell, mostly over Kashmir, and the coming days will be dry as there is no major prediction till the 22nd of this month. In the Jammu division, there might be isolated showers during late Monday night or on the morning of Tuesday. In the next 24 hours, there is no major prediction also,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director MeT.
He said that the weather will be dry till the 22nd of this month as there are no major weather activities predicted.
“The rain spell will give some respite from hot weather on Tuesday, but the temperature will swing around 30 degrees Celsius in coming days as there is no major rainfall predicted. However, we cannot rule out light thundershowers in the evenings in the coming days,” he said
Meanwhile, on Monday, Srinagar recorded 32.3 degree Celsius of maximum temperature and a minimum of 21.0 degrees Celsius. Jammu recorded 31.0 degrees of maximum temperature while a minimum of 23.6 degrees Celsius. Leh recorded 27.0 degrees Celsius maximum and 13.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature.