Fresh rains in J&K, improvement from today

Srinagar: A fresh spell of light rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir while as Meteorological Department has predicted improvement in weather from Monday evening.
“Parts of Kashmir as well as Jammu received a spell of fresh rains during last 24 hours,” MeT officials said here. “ We are expecting improvement in weather from Monday evening.”
During last 24 hours, MeT officials said Srinagar recorded 29.2mm, Pahalgam 4.8mm, Gulmarg 3.0mm, Jammu 0.2mm and Bhaderwah 0.3mm.
They said that light rains were received in parts of Jammu also. MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 16.1°C against 17.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.4°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 15.0°C against 15.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C above normal there.
The mercury in Pahalgam, they said settled at 11.3°C against 12.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 14.0°C against 15.5°C the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place, they said. Ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, they said.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 15.7°C against 14.3°C the previous night, the official said. It was 3.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, they said. Jammu recorded a low of 25.0°C against 21.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.0°C, Batote 16.5°C, Katra 22.7°C and Bhadarwah 15.1°C.