Fresh rains in J&K, improvement from today

They said that light rains were received in parts of Jammu also. MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 16.1°C against 17.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.4°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year.

They said Qazigund recorded a low of 15.0°C against 15.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C above normal there.

The mercury in Pahalgam, they said settled at 11.3°C against 12.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.0°C against 15.5°C the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place, they said. Ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, they said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 15.7°C against 14.3°C the previous night, the official said. It was 3.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, they said. Jammu recorded a low of 25.0°C against 21.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.0°C, Batote 16.5°C, Katra 22.7°C and Bhadarwah 15.1°C.