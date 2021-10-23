J&K: Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, rain in plains

Srinagar, Oct 23: A moderate rainfall over plains and light to moderate snow was recorded in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 12 hours, officials said on Saturday.
They said that the highest rain of 58 mm was recorded in Qazigund followed by Kokernag (50mm) and Banihal (48mm).
Moderate snow was also recorded in tourist resorts Gulmarg, Pahalgam besides Shopian, Zojila, Drass, Zanskar, Gurez and other higher and middle reaches, an official said.
Currently it is raining over plains of Kashmir and Jammu and snowing over middle and upper reaches, he said.
As per the official, the current system will likely to persist during next 8-10 hours and gradual decrease thereafter.
Signifiant improvement from Sunday afternoon and dry weather is expected till 2nd November, he added.