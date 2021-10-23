Fresh snowfall in Kashmir shuts Mughal Road

Rajouri, Oct 23: Authorities on Saturday closed the historic Mughal Road connecting Jammu's Poonch district with Shopian in south Kashmir for all kinds of vehicular traffic following the season's first snowfall in upper reaches near Pir Ki Gali.
Deputy SP Traffic, Aftab Shah confirmed while speaking to Greater Kashmir that the road has been closed for all kinds of vehicles due to slippery conditions and bad weather.
He asked people not to plan their journey on the road till the time weather condition improves and there is green signal from the authorities.