Fresh snowfall disrupts air, surface traffic in Kashmir; train service also suspended

Srinagar, Jan 30: Due to fresh snowfall in Kashmir and parts of Jammu, Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been closed, while all flights have also been delayed at the Srinagar International Airport and train service from Banihal to Baramulla was also suspended.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that train service will remain suspended till snow on the railway track is removed.

The fresh snowfall also disrupted flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport as all morning flights have been delayed.