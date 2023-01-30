Fresh snowfall disrupts air, surface traffic in Kashmir; train service also suspended
Srinagar, Jan 30: Due to fresh snowfall in Kashmir and parts of Jammu, Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been closed, while all flights have also been delayed at the Srinagar International Airport and train service from Banihal to Baramulla was also suspended.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that train service will remain suspended till snow on the railway track is removed.
The fresh snowfall also disrupted flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport as all morning flights have been delayed.
Director Srinagar International Airport Kuldeep Singh said the visibility was only 200 M and there is continuous snowfall.
“We are simultaneously clearing the snow. All flights are delayed,” he said.
He also advised air passengers to check the status of their flights from respective airlines before coming to the airport to avoid inconvenience and congestion
Meanwhile, Srinagar-Jammu national highway was also shut for vehicular movement due to mudslides and shooting stones at many places between Chanderkot and Banihal and fresh snowfall in Qazigund area.
"Due to shooting stones and slide in various stretches, NH closed for traffic,” SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma tweeted.