Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, light rains lash plains in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 2: Upper reaches including Gulmarg received light snowfall while rains lashed plains in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. The weather department has forecast intermittent snowfall on higher reaches and light rain in plains during the next 24 hours in J&K.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 2.9mm of rain, Pahalgam 9.2mm, Kupwara 4.9mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 5.4mm and Bhaderwah 6.8mm while Gulmarg received 2.5cm of snowfall.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.0°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.5°C against 5.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.