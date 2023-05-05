From conflict zone to tourist destination

For decades, the village was known for its constant fear of bullets and near-continuous shelling, making it an unlikely destination for tourists. However, in recent years, the situation has changed, and Keran has opened its doors to visitors. 76-year-old Abdul Rehman Khan, a resident of Keran, has seen the transformation of his village. "Soon after the insurgency started in the 1990s, we had to bear the brunt.

Many villagers even migrated to the other side of the river to escape from the daily atrocities," he recalls. But today, tourists can be seen strolling on the lush fields near the Neelum river, dividing India and Pakistan.