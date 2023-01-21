From engineer to JKAS officer: Ganderbal girl gives wings to her dreams

Ganderbal, Jan 21: Hardships and challenges never become an obstacle if you have will and determination to achieve a goal in life. This was proven by Saima Ahad, a girl hailing from Yangoora area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district who qualified the JKAS exams, the results of which were declared on Friday by JKPSC.
The local girl has brought laurels to the district.
Saima Ahad presently serving as an Accountant Assistant has pursued B.Tech in electronic and communications from Kashmir University.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Saima said that she did her schooling from a private school at HMT Srinagar and passed 12th exams from Government girls higher Secondary School Kothibagh.
“I completed my B.Tech in electronic and communications from Kashmir University and after completing my engineering I went to KU for pursuing MBA though I left in mid way and started preparing for the civil services,” Saima said.
She said that it is her third attempt which has yielded the results, adding that in last two attempts she couldn’t qualify but was determined to follow her goal. “ By the grace of Allah and with the support of my family I have achieved the feat.”
Saima said that she did group studies and went to Delhi for some time where she along with other fellow students prepared for the exam.
Saima attributed her success to the hard work and support of the family. “Hard work and dedication never goes to waste ,” she said.
“My parents supported me a lot throughout my journey,” she said. Moreover, they never burdened her with their dreams or forced her to study hard. “My parents were never forceful about my career plans,” she said.
Saima said that it wasn’t an easy task though, adding that besides balancing her work and preparation family issues too were challenging.
“My father suffered a stroke in 2018 and since then he is bedridden. I had to take care of it as well though my siblings and other family members supported me in this,” Saima told Greater Kashmir.
Saima said one must have will and determination to succeed in life and shape the dreams.