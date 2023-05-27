From Gorgeous to Majestic | ULB Kashmir's beautification plan gives a facelift to Tangmarg, Gulmarg

The expenditure of Rs 1.64 crore on the beautification project aimed at repairing, redeveloping, restoring municipal assets, and enhancing the overall appeal of these towns.

The plan was approved by the Director ULB Kashmir Mathoora Masoom while the works were completed by the Municipal Committee Tangmarg, Gulmarg.

The beautification plan was formulated on the directions of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir following which the ULB Kashmir initiated a series of priority works, leading to a significant facelift of these areas.