From international champion to changemaker: Tajamul Islam's mission to empower through kickboxing

Srinagar, July 23: Hailing from North Kashmir's Bandipora district, Tajamul Islam, a two-time world kickboxing champion, is on a mission to empower young girls with self-defence training.

Her journey of triumph began when she won gold for her country at the tender age of just six, representing India in a world kickboxing championship held in Italy. Tajamul's story is not only one of sporting excellence but also of her unwavering dedication to empowering girls through self-defence training.

Born in the Muslimabad locality of Bandipora, Tajamul faced her share of challenges. Yet, she refused to let societal norms deter her from pursuing her passion for kickboxing. Inspired by watching kickboxing on social media and television, she dreamed of becoming a champion in the sport she loved.

As she embarked on her journey, Tajamul encountered skepticism and criticism from those around her. People doubted the idea of a young girl engaging in sports, especially in a male-dominated society.

However, her parents became her pillars of support. Despite facing societal pressure, Tajamul's mother, in particular, played a crucial role in convincing her father to allow her to pursue her dreams. Their unwavering belief in her talent and potential paved the way for Tajamul's success.