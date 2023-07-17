From job seeker to job provider | Umar Mukhtar Sofi’s journey inspires entrepreneurship

Srinagar, July 17 : Umar Mukhtar Sofi, a passionate and determined entrepreneur, has defied the odds and built a thriving business that not only fuels his dreams but also supports the local economy.
At the age of 32, Umar has emerged as a shining example of success, transforming his aspirations into reality and empowering fellow artisans in the process. Establishing his enterprise, M/S New Kashmir Embroideries, in 2013 with the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Umar has become a beacon of hope for many aspiring entrepreneurs in the region.
Hailing from the Eidgah area of Srinagar district, his factory outlet located in Aawa Kadal Syed Pora Eidgah has become a hub for authentic Kashmiri suits, shawls, stools, bedcovers, jackets, and other exquisite handmade products.