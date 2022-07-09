From less to no buyers, financial crunch hits Eidgah sacrificial animal market

This comes at a time when Muslims are celebrating their first Eid in three years without any COVID restrictions.

Umer Ganaie, a resident of Nawadal, has been in the sheep business for around a decade. In the last fifteen days he has sold only 40 of his sheep, compared to 150 he sold in the same time during the previous years.

“I sold those sheep for a minimum profit, as people don’t have buying power unlike previous years,” said Ganaie.

Zahoor Ahmed, a resident of Khag Budgam who had come for the first time to sell his sheep at Eidgah, said he hasn’t been able to attract a single customer so far. “Back home, the financial situation of people wasn’t good this year, so I thought about selling here but it seems people here are in a bad economic shape too,” lamented Ahmed as he fed his sheep marked with henna and blue paint.