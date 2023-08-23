From Mohalla Mir Sahab old town Baramulla to cracking UPSC

Baramulla, Aug 23: In the heart of the old town Baramulla, nestled between the historic GanieHamam and the famous old town graveyard, in Mohalla Mir Sahab, resides a story of determination, aspiration, and an unyielding belief in the power of the internet.
Asim, a humble resident of Mohalla Mir Sahab, has defied all odds to secure the 207th rank in the recently announced UPSC results.
Born into a modest family, Asim’s dreams were always intertwined with the hope of elevating his family’s stature and contributing to the society.
His journey to cracking the prestigious UPSC exam was driven by an unwavering commitment to realising his dreams.
Asim’s academic journey began at Government Boys Degree College Baramulla, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavours.
He pursued his postgraduate studies in Political Science at the Central University of Kashmir.
These were the initial steps of a young man determined to make a difference.
But it wasn’t just his education that set him apart; it was his relentless determination.
Asim believes that his strong commitment to achieving his goals was the driving force behind his success.
His residential house, located in close proximity to MohallaGanaieHamamBaramulla, serves as a constant reminder of the historical significance of his surroundings.
“We have seen the worst and best time in old town Baramulla,” said Asim. “But, I believe that what makes a difference is a strong commitment towards life’s goal. The successful story is not the hegemony of the affluent class only.”
The old town Baramulla, with its narrow lanes and limited basic amenities, has faced its share of challenges over the years.
It has often made headlines for issues like drug abuse among the youth.
However, Asim’s story serves as a beacon of hope, proving that amidst adversity, a strong commitment can lead to success.
What makes Asim’s journey even more remarkable is that he achieved this feat without the aid of formal coaching.
He relied solely on the internet, drawing inspiration from those who had previously cracked the UPSC exam.
Asim’s story is a testament to the transformative power of online resources and the unwavering spirit of those who dare to dream big.
“Internet has played an important role in the journey of my success,” said Asim. “I managed my success by accessing the top most material available for cracking the UPSC exam.”
As he reflects on his journey, Asim believes that a strong commitment could overcome any obstacle.
He is now ready to serve the society and fulfill his aspirations, proving that where there’s a will, there’s a way.
As Baramulla’s old town navigates its challenges, Asim’s success story serves as a shining example of what could be achieved through hard work, dedication, and the power of the internet.
His achievement is not just personal, it’s a source of inspiration for the entire community and a testament to the indomitable human spirit.