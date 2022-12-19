From now on, local Auqaf Committees will have no legal standing: J&K Waqf Board

Srinagar, Dec 19: J&K Waqf Board has said that all local Auqaf Committees from now on will have now no legal effect or standing in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Executive Officer J&K Waqf Board issued an order on December 17 stating that the Board has taken overall control of all shrines and other properties in Jammu and Kashmir and all the local Waqf or Auqaf Committees shall be deemed as void ab-initio throughout J&K.
“In Pursuance to Waqf Act, 1995 extended to Jammu & Kashmir (UT) with the constitution of new J&K Waqf Board has taken overall control of all the Shrines including other Assets / Properties under the Muslim Specified Waqf in whole UT of Jammu & Kashmir, the order said.
It said that no association / self-styled local Auqaf Committee / Management have any legal standing under the provisions of the Central Wadf Act, 1995.
"No such Committee has any kind of registration of validation from J&K Waqf Board," the order said.
“It is hereby notified that all the local Waqf / Auqaf Committees shall be deemed as void ab-initio throughout J&K & any kind of interference by such local Waqf Committees be reckoned illegal & to invite action under Law on all the Waqf Units managed by J&K Wadf Board.”
“Therefore all Government Departments & the general public is informed that any communication of any such local committee at any Wagf Unit may not be entertained. This order is issued to ensure a smooth, systematic, transparent & legally viable management system, at all the Waqf Units throughout Jammu and Kashmir, " it said.