From now on, local Auqaf Committees will have no legal standing: J&K Waqf Board

Srinagar, Dec 19: J&K Waqf Board has said that all local Auqaf Committees from now on will have now no legal effect or standing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Executive Officer J&K Waqf Board issued an order on December 17 stating that the Board has taken overall control of all shrines and other properties in Jammu and Kashmir and all the local Waqf or Auqaf Committees shall be deemed as void ab-initio throughout J&K.

“In Pursuance to Waqf Act, 1995 extended to Jammu & Kashmir (UT) with the constitution of new J&K Waqf Board has taken overall control of all the Shrines including other Assets / Properties under the Muslim Specified Waqf in whole UT of Jammu & Kashmir, the order said.