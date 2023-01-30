I understand pain of Kashmiris, says Rahul in heartfelt message from snowbound SK stadium

Rahul said he can well understand the pain and agony of Kashmiris. “Every Kashmiri I met during my Yatra had tears in his/her eyes. The main message of BJY is to see the end of phone calls giving messages of deaths. What would be the fate of the families including soldiers, CRPF men and Kashmiris when they get phone calls with messages of deaths/killings of their loved ones? Who else can understand that other than me? I have received phone calls about my father’s death and even my grandmother’s death,” he said as snowflakes filled the air.

Rahul dared Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders to conduct or hold Padyatra in the Valley like the one he did. “I am sure they can’t do it as they are afraid and have fear in their hearts,” he said.

Rahul said that Kashmiriyat was a thought and Kashmir was a home for him. “In fact, the thought Kashmiriyat presents is a home for me. For me, the home is not just four-walls but the thought Kashmiriyat gives and presents,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi said that the main message of BJY was to spread love and call for the end of hatred by bringing the hearts together. “Finally, we have succeeded,” he said.