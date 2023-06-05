From women development to women led development

Srinagar, June 5: The Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Monday said the Prime Minister’s vision has moved the nation from the paradigm of women development to women led development
The advisor was speaking as the Chief Guest at the 2-day international conference on ‘Gender Sensitization: Rights, Policies and Issues’ organised by Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) at Government College for Women, MA Road, Srinagar.
“It is a sea change in the approach of things. India has seen significant progress in promoting gender equality and our gender equality index has improved substantially as well,” he said.
The Advisor said the improvement has come after the government's commitment to promote Gender Equality through inclusive growth, social protection and gender responsive development policies.
“A series of flagship programmes for financial, digital and health inclusion has been launched by the Government and we are sure that the country cannot prosper without women power,” he said.
Stating that gender equality was not a fundamental right, Bhatnagar said it was a necessary foundation to a peaceful and developing society and a nation.
“We need to be gender stereotypes. J&K administration under the inspirational leadership of LG Manoj Sinha places women at the center for the peace process. Women are given utmost respect and empowered as equal partners of development in the J&K as well as the Country,” he said.
He said the government has announced major initiatives in the past two years in reducing the gender gap and empowering women in all aspects of social, economical and political sphere.
He said that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has assured the world that G20 deliberations are going to be inclusive, ambitious, and decisive and action oriented. “The world today is besieged with many problems like food security, energy security and the geopolitical events that have taken place are also a threat to world peace,” he said.