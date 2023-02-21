Froze various accounts linked with narcotics trade : ANTF

Srinagar, Feb 21: Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kashmir today said that it froze various accounts linked with narcotics trade and also seized vehicle and gold items seized.
In a press release, it said, “During the financial investigation in case FIR no.01 of 2022, ANTF found various bank accounts, one vehicle and gold items worth lakhs to be linked with narco trade. All the accounts have been frozen and vehicle and gold items have been seized.” The press release added that it is pertinent to mention that Anti Narcotics Task Force Kashmir recovered 108 kgs and 295 grams of Poppy Straw packed in empty apple boxes and concealed in truck bearing registration number PB65AK-1791 at Al-Stop Mir Bazaar Anantnag on September 26 last year. Truck driver along with conductor were arrested on spot and vehicle involved in commission of crime was seized.
“ During investigation with regard to backward and forward linkage of the recovered contraband involvement of other South Kashmir based drug peddlers and a Ludhiana based drug peddler surfaced in the case . The Ludhiana based drug peddler a kingpin of Narco Trade has been found financing the illegal trade of Narcotics in Jammu Kashmir and Punjab. Financial investigation u/s 68-F read with 68-E of NDPS Act was carried out and Bank Account Statements/property details of the involved drug peddlers were obtained and analyzed. It was surfaced that the Ludhiana based drug peddler @ Sunder has transferred huge amount worth lakhs into the Bank Accounts of involved drug peddlers namely @Gowhar and@ Nazir who were arrested in the instant case. Besides huge amount worth lakhs were found in the Bank Accounts of these two South Kashmir based drug peddlers and their family members. One vehicle Creta worth Rs. 11,10,172 and Gold coins worth Rs 10,66,300 were found illegally acquired by the said arrested accused persons from illegal Narco Trade.”
The press release added that accordingly two Freezing FIR/01/2022/1827-33 dated 28.12.2022 and ANTF/K/FIR/01/2022/01-08 dated 02.01.2023 were issued by freezing the Bank Accounts /other illegally acquired property in respect of above mentioned South Kashmir based drug peddlers.
“An amount of Rs twenty four lakh fifty two thousand and one hundred forty nine (Rs. 2,452,149), vehicle Creata worth eleven lakh ten thousand one hundred and seventy two (Rs 11,10,172) and Gold coins worth Rs ten lakh sixty six thousand and three hundred (Rs. 10,66,300) has been freezed/seized by Anti Narcotics Task Force Kashmir (ANTF Kashmir) and the said Freezing Orders were confirmed by the competent Authority and Administrator under SAFEM/NDPS Act-1985 Lok Nayak Bhawan New Delhi vide confirmation order No’s u/s 68 F(2) F. No. CA/DL/J&K/NDPS/POL/41/22-23/1653-1661 dated 25.01.2023 and F. No. CA/DL/J&K/NDPS/POL/41/22-23/1676-1680 dated 30.01.2023,” the press release said.