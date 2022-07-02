Fruit growers should not be made to suffer: Hakeem Yaseen

Hakeem Yaseen urged the government to ensure smooth movement of trucks from Kashmir to other terminal fruit markets of the country.

He said annual Amarnath Yatra is an integral part of rich religious and social ethos of Kashmir which should not be made any excuse for causing un-necessary damage or burden to the fruit industry , on security reasons.

He said every section of the society in Kashmir has whole heartedly welcoming Amarnath Yatra , which has started successfully ,with great religious fervour , after remaining suspended for two years due to COVID-19 outbreak.