Fruit trader missing for over two weeks in north Kashmir's Sopore, family holds protest

Sopore, 09 Oct: A 47-year-old fruit trader from Achabal village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district is missing for over two weeks with his relatives and fellow fruit traders staging a protest on Saturday to demand his whereabouts.
As per the family, Ghulam Nabi Naikoof of Achabal left for south Kashmir's Shopian on September 22 for a business trip and is missing ever since.
The family members, who were joined by Naikoof's relatives and fellow traders in a protest at Fruit Mandi Sopore this morning to demand his whereabouts, said they tried hard to find him and even lodged a missing complaint at the local police station but to no avail.
The protestors also blocked Sopore-Achabal road to press for their demand.
A police official associated with the investigation in the case told Greater Kashmir that efforts were on to trace the missing fruit trader.