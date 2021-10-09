Kashmir

Fruit trader missing for over two weeks in north Kashmir's Sopore, family holds protest

As per the family, Ghulam Nabi Naikooof of Achabal left for south Kashmir's Shopian on September 22 for a business trip and is missing ever since.
Missing fruit trader Ghulam Nabi Naikoof (R) and his relatives and fellow fruit traders during a protest to demand his whereabouts on Saturday October 9, 2021.Special Arrangement
GHULAM MUHAMMAD

Sopore, 09 Oct: A 47-year-old fruit trader from Achabal village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district is missing for over two weeks with his relatives and fellow fruit traders staging a protest on Saturday to demand his whereabouts.

The family members, who were joined by Naikoof's relatives and fellow traders in a protest at Fruit Mandi Sopore this morning to demand his whereabouts, said they tried hard to find him and even lodged a missing complaint at the local police station but to no avail.

The protestors also blocked Sopore-Achabal road to press for their demand.

A police official associated with the investigation in the case told Greater Kashmir that efforts were on to trace the missing fruit trader.

north kashmir
protest
Apple Town Sopore
Missing Fruit Trader
Fruit Mandi Sopore

