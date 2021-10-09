Fruit trader missing for over two weeks in north Kashmir's Sopore, family holds protest

As per the family, Ghulam Nabi Naikoof of Achabal left for south Kashmir's Shopian on September 22 for a business trip and is missing ever since.

The family members, who were joined by Naikoof's relatives and fellow traders in a protest at Fruit Mandi Sopore this morning to demand his whereabouts, said they tried hard to find him and even lodged a missing complaint at the local police station but to no avail.

The protestors also blocked Sopore-Achabal road to press for their demand.



A police official associated with the investigation in the case told Greater Kashmir that efforts were on to trace the missing fruit trader.