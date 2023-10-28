FSSAI meeting to enhance food safety held

Pahalgam, Oct 28: The 42nd meeting of Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was held here today.
The CAC meeting was virtually chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FSSAI, Kamala Vardhana Rao while as Executive Director, FSSAI, Inosha Sharma participated in meeting from Pahalgam.
The meeting among others was also attended CAC members, special invitees from different ministries, members from consumer organisations, research bodies and food industry.
During the meeting, detailed discussions on enforcement of laws governing implementation of prescribed rules of FSSAI were held. The meeting also deliberated on maintaining continuous surveillance on the street food, in order to prevent food adulteration and enhance food safety.
The CEO, during the meeting, reiterated that food and storage standards should be monitored constantly, adding that inspections of street food in large scale must be ensured.
The CEO further remarked that the Central government is ready to provide food safety labs, infrastructure, technology and knowledge sharing required for conducting food safety tests and asked the officials to expedite the certification process for food sold in restaurants and fast food centres.
While talking to during the sidelines of meeting, Executive Director, FSSAI highlighted that the meeting was held with an aim to discuss on improving food safety standards in the country and ensuring proper hygiene of food items throughout the country. She also stressed upon the participants for creating maximum awareness among the public regarding FSSAI mark on all food packets.