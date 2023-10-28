FSSAI meeting to enhance food safety held

The meeting among others was also attended CAC members, special invitees from different ministries, members from consumer organisations, research bodies and food industry.

During the meeting, detailed discussions on enforcement of laws governing implementation of prescribed rules of FSSAI were held. The meeting also deliberated on maintaining continuous surveillance on the street food, in order to prevent food adulteration and enhance food safety.

The CEO, during the meeting, reiterated that food and storage standards should be monitored constantly, adding that inspections of street food in large scale must be ensured.