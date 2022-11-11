FT Kamran Bhai killed in Shopian gunfight: police

Srinagar, Nov 11: A foreign terrorist of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit was killed in a gunfight with the police and security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.
A police official said that a gunfight broke out early morning in the Kapren area of the district.
He said the firefight broke out after the police and security forces launched a search operation in the area.
“One FT of JeM #terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @ Hanees who was active in #Kulgam-#Shopian area. Search is still going on,” said a poli e spokesman on Twitter while quoting ADGP Kashmir.