Full dress Independence Day rehearsal organised in Sopore

Sopore, Aug 13: Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sopore S.A.Raina unfurled National Flag at Khushal Stadium here in Sopore, where a full dress rehearsal programme for 77th Independence day was organised by Sub District Sopore Administration in collaboration with Police District Sopore on Sunday.
In the rehearsal programme SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab was also present and other officers of Police and civil administration, and other concerned were also present. In addition to Police and CRPF, parade and cultural programmes were also presented by students of different govt and private institutions of sub district.
In his address th Additional D.C. Sopore said that the nation has achieved freedom due to sacrifice of many people and forces are protecting “our freedom by their blood.” He said every person of the nation shall work hard to make nation prosperous.