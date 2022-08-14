Full dress rehearsals for Independence Day 2022 held across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 13: In connection with 76th Independence Day being celebrated on August 15 , the full dress rehearsal function was today held across all the districts of Kashmir, giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Monday.

The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual Independence Day parade scheduled to be held on August 15 to present a glimpse of preparation for an impressive show of colourful events on National festival to exhibit pride of nation.