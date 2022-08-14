Full dress rehearsals for Independence Day 2022 held across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 13: In connection with 76th Independence Day being celebrated on August 15 , the full dress rehearsal function was today held across all the districts of Kashmir, giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Monday.
The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual Independence Day parade scheduled to be held on August 15 to present a glimpse of preparation for an impressive show of colourful events on National festival to exhibit pride of nation.
In Srinagar, the full dress rehearsal was held at S K Stadium where Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole hoisted the National flag, took salute from parade commander and contingents besides inspected the parade of contingents.
The contingents that participated in the March past parade included Police, JKAP, CRPF, SSB, lady contingent of Police, IRP, Fire & Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force, Pipe & Band contingents, NCC & Student contingents from 14 schools of District Srinagar besides, Civil Defense Department which participated first time in the parade.
Meanwhile, Artists of cultural academy and other troupes besides, students performed colorful cultural programmes amid the national Patriotic Songs and local popular songs which enthralled the audience and invoked huge applause.
Among others present were Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad; senior Police Officers, Head of Departments of all line departments, students, media persons besides officers of CRPF and other security agencies.
At Baramulla: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf unfurled the tricolor, took the salute at the march-past presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, SSB, Home Guard and students of various schools and inspected the parade at District Police Lines, here.
At Anantnag: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Gh. Hassan Sheikh today unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, Home Guards, NCC and school Childrens at GDC Boys Khanabal, here.
At Budgam: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak today unfurled the tricolor, inspected the parade contingents and took salute at the March Past, presented by contingents of JKP, JKIP, CRPF, Home Guard, NCC and school students at the Sports Stadium, here.
During his address, the ADDC paid rich tributes to the martyrs and highlighted the role and sacrifices of freedom fighters for India’s Independence.
On the occasion various cultural programmes were presented by artists and school children.
Similar Rehearsal functions were also held at all SDM and Tehsil Headquarters.
The function was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, ASP, all concerned DySPs, District/Sectoral Officers and other concerned
At Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ganderbal, Shyambir unfurled the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the march-past presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, ITBP, PTS Manigam, SPO Ganderbal, District Police, Home Guard, NCC and students of various schools at Qamariya Ground, here.
At Pulwama: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Pulwama, Dr Ab Aziz Sheikh today hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the march past comprising contingents from CRPF, District Police, JKP Womens wing, Home guard and school children from various educational institutes at District Police Lines, here.
At Shopian: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the March Past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JKP, Forest Protection Police, Fire & Emergency, Home Guard and contingents of various school children at District Police Lines (DPL), here.
At Kulgam: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi today unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Women Police, Home Guard, Police band, students from schools and other contingents at District Police Lines (DPL), here.
At Kupwara: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat hoisted the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute on March-past presented by contingents of JKP, IRP, CRPF, FPP, JK Home Guards, Police Commandos and school children at District Police Lines, here.
At Bandipora: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Afsar Ali Khan today hoisted the National Flag, inspected the parade and took the salute at the march past comprising contingents of CRPF 3rd battalion, J&K Executive Police, J&K- IRP, J&K Fire and Emergency, SPOs, Home Guard, NCC, Students from various schools followed by police Band Group at S.K Stadium, here. Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC appreciated and congratulated all the participants and organisers of Tiranga Rallies across the district. He also appreciated the efforts of all concerned who played their role in successful and peaceful completion of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.
On the occasion colorful cultural programmes, depicting patriotism, culture and the message of the national anthem was also presented by various schools.
SSP Bandipora Mohd Zahid, ADC Bandipora Waseem Raja, ASP Bandipora Ashiq Hussain Tak, ACR Bandipora Parvaiz Rahim, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad and heads of various departments, district officers along with senior officers were present to witness the full dress rehearsal.
Chairman MC Bandipora was also present during the full Dress Rehearsal function at S.K stadium besides the general public.
Full dress rehearsal function was also held at Mini secretariat Bandipora where Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Waseem Raja hoisted the flag.
All the blocks of district also witnessed full dress rehearsal function besides functions at Sub Division Sumbal and Gurez.