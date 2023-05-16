Fully exonerated govt servant be given full pay: HC

“When the government servant has been fully exonerated, the government servant should be given full pay and allowances to which he or she would have been entitled had he or she not been dismissed, removed, compulsorily retired before attaining the age of superannuation or suspended, as the case may be, and this period of absence from duty should be treated as period spent on duty,” said a bench of Justice M A Chowdhary.

The court made these observations while allowing a petition by Dr Wajid Ali who had been suspended after a “sting operation” against him by a TV news channel but was later exonerated by a committee due to lack of “scientific evidence”.