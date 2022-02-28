Function held at SSM College of Engineering

According to a press note, the e theme for this year’s Science Day “Integrated approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future” was kept in view appropriately . Different speakers highlighted the importance of celebrations of National Science Day so as to evolve strategy for making technology sustainable and approachable by the masses.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Saifullah Lone, Professor Department of Chemistry NIT Srinagar who was the Chief Guest on the occasion stressed upon students to develop innovative and progressive approach for making scientific interventions sustainable by embarking upon research projects in-tandem with the needs of common people.