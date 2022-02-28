Function held at SSM College of Engineering

Srinagar, Feb 28: A function to celebrate “National Science Day” was held at SSM College of Engineering, Parihaspora Pattan Kashmir today
According to a press note, the e theme for this year’s Science Day “Integrated approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future” was kept in view appropriately . Different speakers highlighted the importance of celebrations of National Science Day so as to evolve strategy for making technology sustainable and approachable by the masses.
Speaking on the occasion Dr Saifullah Lone, Professor Department of Chemistry NIT Srinagar who was the Chief Guest on the occasion stressed upon students to develop innovative and progressive approach for making scientific interventions sustainable by embarking upon research projects in-tandem with the needs of common people.
The other speakers on the occasion included Dr Abdul Wahid Malik, Inspire Faculty Department of Chemistry NIT Srinagar (Guest of Honour), also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the College initiative of involving Student Community on the eve of “Science Day” so as to inculcate in them scientific temper.
Inaugurating the event Dr Sajad Hussain Din, Principal of the College expressed his ideas about scientific intervention required to be taken up for the benefit of common people and in this regard he highlighted the importance of need for research projects in this direction.
Prof (Dr) N A Shah, Registrar, Adil Rashid Naqash Chief Administrative Officer and HODs of the College besides a large gathering of students were present on the occasion.
Also, students from different departments of the College spoke on the occasion highlighting importance of Science Day. Medals and Citations were distributed among the speakers (students).
Er Manzoor Ahmad Mir, HOD Electronics and Communication of the College presented vote of thanks.